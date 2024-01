On this edition of Conversations, Sarah Janssen talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2024.” Sarah Janssen is the Executive Editor of the “The World Almanac,” which is America’s bestselling reference book of all time, with more than 83 million copies sold. For more than 150 years. “The World Almanac” has been the authoritative source for school, library, business, and home.