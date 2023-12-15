"Zora, The Story Keeper" - A Picture Book About Remembrance and Loss

On this edition of Conversations, Ebony Joy Wilkins and Dare Coulter talk with host Dan Skinner about writing and illustrating "Zora, The Story Keeper." The book deals with the importance of family stories and remembering those who have passed on. Ebony Joy Wilkins, Ph.D. is an English professor, writer, and founder of the Curriculum Café. She’s an author of picture books, middle grade, young adult, and books for adults. Dare Coulter is an award-wining sculptor, muralist, and illustrator.

