Conversations

"Zora, The Story Keeper" - A Picture Book About Remembrance and Loss

By Dan Skinner
Published December 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Ebony Joy Wilkins and Dare Coulter talk with host Dan Skinner about writing and illustrating "Zora, The Story Keeper." The book deals with the importance of family stories and remembering those who have passed on. Ebony Joy Wilkins, Ph.D. is an English professor, writer, and founder of the Curriculum Café. She’s an author of picture books, middle grade, young adult, and books for adults. Dare Coulter is an award-wining sculptor, muralist, and illustrator.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
