Conversations

"Trim Sets Sail" and "Trim Helps Out" - Historical Fiction about a Ship's Cat

By Dan Skinner
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Deborah Hopkinson and Kristy Caldwell talk with host Dan Skinner about a new chapter book series for children based on a famous ship's cat. Trim was born in 1799 and sailed on the HMS Investigator with British explorer Matthew Flinders. The first two books in the series are "Trim Sets Sail" and "Trim Helps Out." Hopkinson is an award-wining author of more than 70 books for children and teens including “Carter Reads the Newspaper” and “Thanks to Frances Perkins.” Caldwell is an award-winning illustrator of many children’s books, as well as an educator.

Conversations FictionHistorical FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
