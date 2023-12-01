© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Zooni Tales: Keep It Up, Plucky Pup" - A Graphic Novel in Rhyme for Children

By Dan Skinner
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Vikram Madan talks with host Dan Skinner about his new graphic novel series, “Zooni Tales,” which is designed for 5 to 10-year-olds. The first book in the rhyming series is “Keep It Up, Plucky Pup.” Madan is the author and illustrator of numerous children’s books. His books include the Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor-winning “Owl & Penguin,” and the award-winning poetry collections “A Hatful of Dragons,” The Bubble Collector” and “Lord of the Bubbles.”

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
