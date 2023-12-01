"Zooni Tales: Keep It Up, Plucky Pup" - A Graphic Novel in Rhyme for Children

On this edition of Conversations, Vikram Madan talks with host Dan Skinner about his new graphic novel series, “Zooni Tales,” which is designed for 5 to 10-year-olds. The first book in the rhyming series is “Keep It Up, Plucky Pup.” Madan is the author and illustrator of numerous children’s books. His books include the Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor-winning “Owl & Penguin,” and the award-winning poetry collections “A Hatful of Dragons,” The Bubble Collector” and “Lord of the Bubbles.”

