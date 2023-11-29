© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Unnatural Death" - The 27th Novel Featuring Kay Scarpetta

By Dan Skinner
Published December 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Patricia Cornwell talks with host Dan Skinner about "Unnatural Death." In 1990, Patricia Cornwell sold her first novel, “Postmortem,” while working at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, Virginia. It featured Medical Examiner Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With this latest book, "Unnatural Death," the award-winning and bestselling “Scarpetta” series now includes 27 novels. Beyond the Scarpetta series, Cornwell has written the definitive nonfiction account of Jack the Ripper, cookbooks, a children’s book, a biography of Ruth Graham, and three other fiction series.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Dan Skinner
