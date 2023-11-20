On this edition of Conversations, Jonathan Shapiro talks with host Dan Skinner about “How to Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps to Leading a Legendary Life.” Shapiro is a Harvard and Oxford-educated historian, and Rhodes Scholar. He is also a former federal prosecutor and an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television writer and producer. His credits include “Boston Legal,” “The Practice,” “The Blacklist” and “Goliath,” which he created with David E. Kelly.

