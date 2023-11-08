On this edition of Conversations, Peter H. Reynolds and Henry Rocket Reynolds join us to talk about the picture book they co-created, “All We Need is Love and a Really Soft Pillow!” Peter Reynolds is a “New York Times” bestselling author and illustrator of many books for children, including “Happy Dreamer,” “The Word Collector,” and “Our Table.” Peter’s son, and creative collaborator is Henry Reynolds. He is a chocolate bar maker, change inspirer, and soft pillow admirer.