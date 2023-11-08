© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“All We Need is Love and a Really Soft Pillow!”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Peter H. Reynolds and Henry Rocket Reynolds join us to talk about the picture book they co-created, “All We Need is Love and a Really Soft Pillow!” Peter Reynolds is a “New York Times” bestselling author and illustrator of many books for children, including “Happy Dreamer,” “The Word Collector,” and “Our Table.” Peter’s son, and creative collaborator is Henry Reynolds. He is a chocolate bar maker, change inspirer, and soft pillow admirer.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes