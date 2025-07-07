On this edition of Conversations, Brian “Uncle John” Boone talks with hosts Dan Skinner about “Uncle John’s Action-Packed Bathroom Reader.” Boone is a writer who has published books about music, sports, literature, as well as books of jokes. He has written humor for “Funny or Die,” “Mad,” “The New Yorker,” “The Onion,” and others. He has also authored thousands of articles for the “Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader” series, and that’s just a few of his many credits.

