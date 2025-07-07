© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Uncle John’s Action-Packed Bathroom Reader”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Brian “Uncle John” Boone talks with hosts Dan Skinner about “Uncle John’s Action-Packed Bathroom Reader.” Boone is a writer who has published books about music, sports, literature, as well as books of jokes. He has written humor for “Funny or Die,” “Mad,” “The New Yorker,” “The Onion,” and others. He has also authored thousands of articles for the “Uncle John’s Bathroom Reader” series, and that’s just a few of his many credits.

Conversations Non-FictiontriviahistoryHumor
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
