Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Conversations

“Forgotten Populists: When Farmers Turned Left to Save Democracy”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Babson talks with host Dan Skinner about “Forgotten Populists: When Farmers Turned Left to Save Democracy.” Babson is a labor educator, union activist and author of six books. He received his doctorate in U.S. history from Wayne State University, where he worked as an instructor and extension program coordinator in the Labor Studies Center. He discusses the origin of the Populist movement in the 1890s and the critical role played by Kansas.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionhistoryKansas history
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
