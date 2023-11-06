On this edition of Conversations, Steve Babson talks with host Dan Skinner about “Forgotten Populists: When Farmers Turned Left to Save Democracy.” Babson is a labor educator, union activist and author of six books. He received his doctorate in U.S. history from Wayne State University, where he worked as an instructor and extension program coordinator in the Labor Studies Center. He discusses the origin of the Populist movement in the 1890s and the critical role played by Kansas.