Conversations

"Top Story" - The Fifth Book in the Front Desk Series by Kelly Yang

By Dan Skinner
Published October 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations Kelly Yang talks with host Dan Skinner about the the fifth book in the Front Desk series, “Top Story.” Yang is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many books for young readers, including the “Front Desk” series of novels. “Front Desk,” the first book in the middle grade series won the 2019 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature and was chosen as a Best Book of the Year by multiple organizations, including NPR, the Washington Post, and the New York Public Library.

Conversations FictionMiddle Grade FictionMiddle Grade Readers
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
