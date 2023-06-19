On this edition of Conversations, Kevin Kelly talks with host Dan Skinner about “Excellent Advice for Living – Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier.” Kelly helped launch and edit “Wired” magazine and was a former editor/publisher of “Whole Earth Review.” He has written for “The New York Times,” and “The Wall Street Journal,” among many other publications. His previous books include “What Technology Wants,” and “The Inevitable,” which was a “New York Times” bestseller.