© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Excellent Advice for Living – Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Kevin Kelly talks with host Dan Skinner about “Excellent Advice for Living – Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier.” Kelly helped launch and edit “Wired” magazine and was a former editor/publisher of “Whole Earth Review.” He has written for “The New York Times,” and “The Wall Street Journal,” among many other publications. His previous books include “What Technology Wants,” and “The Inevitable,” which was a “New York Times” bestseller.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionAdviceSelf-Improvement
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes