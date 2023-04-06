"The Plant Love Kitchen: A Easy Guide to Plant Forward Eating"

On this edition of Conversations, Marisa Moore talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Plant Love Kitchen: An Easy Guide to Plant-Forward Eating, with 75+ Recipes.” Moore is a registered dietitian nutritionist with a background in chronic disease prevention and culinary nutrition. She runs a popular food blog with more than 52,000 followers on Instagram. Her science-based nutrition advice and popular blog have made her a well-known, trusted expert.

