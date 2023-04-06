© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"The Plant Love Kitchen: A Easy Guide to Plant Forward Eating"

By Dan Skinner
Published April 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
The Plant Love Kitchen.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Marisa Moore talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Plant Love Kitchen: An Easy Guide to Plant-Forward Eating, with 75+ Recipes.” Moore is a registered dietitian nutritionist with a background in chronic disease prevention and culinary nutrition. She runs a popular food blog with more than 52,000 followers on Instagram. Her science-based nutrition advice and popular blog have made her a well-known, trusted expert.

Tags
Conversations Non-FictionCookbooknutrition
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes