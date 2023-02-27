On this edition of Conversations, Mark Dawidziak talks with host Dan Skinner about “A Mystery of Mysteries – The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe.” Dawidziak is the author or editor of around 25 books. He spent 43 years as a television, film and theatre critic including working for the Akron Beacon and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. His previous books include “Everything I Need to Know I learned from the “Twilight Zone” and “The Night Stalker Companion,” just to name a few. He is also an internationally recognized Mark Twain scholar and five of his books are about Twain.