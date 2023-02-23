On this edition of Conversations, Mary Beth Albright talks with host Dan Skinner about “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being.” Albright is a food expert with broad experience, from working as a food attorney to competing on “Iron Chef America.” Her passion for good food grew from her mentor, the legendary Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. After 15 years of working with Dr. Koop on health and food issues, she advised on food systems and managed a White House initiative. She joins us to talk about “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being.”