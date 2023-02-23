© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

“Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being.”

By Dan Skinner
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Eat & Flourish.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Mary Beth Albright talks with host Dan Skinner about “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being.” Albright is a food expert with broad experience, from working as a food attorney to competing on “Iron Chef America.” Her passion for good food grew from her mentor, the legendary Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. After 15 years of working with Dr. Koop on health and food issues, she advised on food systems and managed a White House initiative. She joins us to talk about “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being.”

Tags
Conversations BookNon-FictionfoodEmotionshealth
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes