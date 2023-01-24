© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"You Already Have the Answers" by Amanda Deibert

By Dan Skinner
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
On this edition of Conversations, Amanda Deibert talks with host Dan Skinner about “You Already Have the Answers - 365 Questions to Reveal Your Greatest Strengths – A Gratitude Journal.” Deibert is an award-winning television and comic book writer. She is also the host of the “Café at the End of the World” podcast. Amanda is the author of numerous books including the bestselling series “D.C Super Hero Girls,” “Batman and Harley Quinn” and the “Love is Love,” anthology, just to name a few. She is currently a writer for “He-Man” and “The Masters of the Universe” on Netflix.

Conversations BookNon-FictionSelf-Improvement
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
