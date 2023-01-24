"You Already Have the Answers" by Amanda Deibert

On this edition of Conversations, Amanda Deibert talks with host Dan Skinner about “You Already Have the Answers - 365 Questions to Reveal Your Greatest Strengths – A Gratitude Journal.” Deibert is an award-winning television and comic book writer. She is also the host of the “Café at the End of the World” podcast. Amanda is the author of numerous books including the bestselling series “D.C Super Hero Girls,” “Batman and Harley Quinn” and the “Love is Love,” anthology, just to name a few. She is currently a writer for “He-Man” and “The Masters of the Universe” on Netflix.

