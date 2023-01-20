Psychologist Andreas Michaelides discusses "The Noom Mindset"
Hoping to adopt some healthy habits in the new year? On this edition of Conversations, Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Noom Mindset: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight.” Michaelides is a published clinical psychologist with over 15 years of behavior change experience. Michaelides has also worked as a research consultant for the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital to research novel treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder. As Chief of Psychology for Noom, Andreas developed Noom’s human coaching program and oversees a team of over a thousand coaches who help users meet their long-term goals by better understanding themselves, their brain, and the science of choice.