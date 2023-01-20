© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

Psychologist Andreas Michaelides discusses "The Noom Mindset"

By Dan Skinner
Published January 20, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
The Noom Mindset.jpg

Hoping to adopt some healthy habits in the new year? On this edition of Conversations, Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D. talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Noom Mindset: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight.” Michaelides is a published clinical psychologist with over 15 years of behavior change experience. Michaelides has also worked as a research consultant for the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital to research novel treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder. As Chief of Psychology for Noom, Andreas developed Noom’s human coaching program and oversees a team of over a thousand coaches who help users meet their long-term goals by better understanding themselves, their brain, and the science of choice.

Tags
Conversations BookNon-FictionpsychologyhealthWeight Loss
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes