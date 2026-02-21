© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live

2608: Jenn Schott LG Desk Concert

Published February 21, 2026 at 7:31 PM CST
Photo by Nick Carswell
Jenn Schott performs at the LG Desk Concert Series

We continue our LG Desk Concert Series with the Nashville-based Pittsburg, KS native Jenn Schott. With performances and stories from her songwriting career, recorded live from the Topeka Statehouse, Jenn Schott is the special live guest on 105 Live. Plus, news about the new 780 Songwriter Circle series at Lawrence Public Library

105 Live Playlist #2608

  1. Pink Guitar - Til Willis
  2. Monster - Thick & The Foolish
  3. Feel It In the Morning [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  4. Two Lanes of Freedom [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  5. Two Stories [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  6. June July August [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  7. Better Than You Left Me [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  8. Mirror Mirror [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  9. 7500 OBO [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
  10. Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline
