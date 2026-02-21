2608: Jenn Schott LG Desk Concert
We continue our LG Desk Concert Series with the Nashville-based Pittsburg, KS native Jenn Schott. With performances and stories from her songwriting career, recorded live from the Topeka Statehouse, Jenn Schott is the special live guest on 105 Live. Plus, news about the new 780 Songwriter Circle series at Lawrence Public Library
105 Live Playlist #2608
- Pink Guitar - Til Willis
- Monster - Thick & The Foolish
- Feel It In the Morning [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- Two Lanes of Freedom [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- Two Stories [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- June July August [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- Better Than You Left Me [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- Mirror Mirror [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- 7500 OBO [LG Desk Concert] - Jenn Schott
- Balance of Beauty [105 Live Session] - The Roseline