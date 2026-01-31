© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105 Live

#2605 Natalie Prauser

Published January 31, 2026 at 6:00 PM CST

This week's studio guest is Natalie Prauser, playing tracks from her new release "Everything is Fine" plus updates from Folk Alliance and a special interview and live track from Freedy Johnston.

105 Live Playlist #2605

  1. 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
  2. Heathcliff - Snocap
  3. Quick Hit - The Fixers
  4. Dice [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
  5. Whole Lotta Debt [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
  6. The Story of Wyoming [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
  7. Baby's Coming Home [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
  8. Havin' A Ball - Lorna Kay
  9. Gardenia - Beth & Brandon
  10. Bad Reputation [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
  11. Last Night - The Shebangs
  12. Ad Hominem - Joel vs Joel

Check out the Live Session Video:

105 Live

105 Live studio sessions:

View all studio sessions.
Latest Episodes