#2605 Natalie Prauser
This week's studio guest is Natalie Prauser, playing tracks from her new release "Everything is Fine" plus updates from Folk Alliance and a special interview and live track from Freedy Johnston.
105 Live Playlist #2605
- 40 Hour Angels - Vehicles
- Heathcliff - Snocap
- Quick Hit - The Fixers
- Dice [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
- Whole Lotta Debt [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
- The Story of Wyoming [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
- Baby's Coming Home [105 Live Session] - Natalie Prauser
- Havin' A Ball - Lorna Kay
- Gardenia - Beth & Brandon
- Bad Reputation [105 Live Session] - Freedy Johnston
- Last Night - The Shebangs
- Ad Hominem - Joel vs Joel