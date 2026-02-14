2607: Bobby Watson LG Desk Concert

Here comes another excellent season of Kansas Arts Commission's LG Desk Concerts!

On 105 Live this week, we hear the legendary Bobby Watson perform in the Lieutenant Governor's office at the Kansas Statehouse. Among many musical accomplishments over the years, Watson also recently received an Arts Legacy Award at the 2026 Kansas Governor's Arts Awards.

This is the second season of LG Desk Concerts, and viewers will enjoy a diverse range of musical genres, including jazz, country, finger-style guitar, and music for young audiences. The intimate setting with a live audience gives the feeling of being at a small, private concert.

Many of the musicians featured on the program are also on the Kansas Arts Commission Touring Artist Roster.

105 Live Playlist #2607

