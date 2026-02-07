© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

#2606 Manor Records

Published February 7, 2026 at 6:00 PM CST
First Man Into Space (1959)
First Man Into Space (1959)

An encore episode spotlighting Manor Records in Kansas City. Started in 2015 as a DIY music fest in a basement in Shawnee, KS, now a non-profit record label supporting independent artist development, founder and director Shaun Crowley joins us for the hour, with music from Fritz & Sons, Jass, Alber, Jamogi and more.

105 Live Playlist #2606

  1. Space Heater - Fritz & Sons
  2. Autumn in the City - Jass
  3. Edge of Hell - True Lions
  4. Havannah Blue - Alber
  5. Go Big or Go Home - Jamogi
  6. Pray the Snow Melts - Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark
  7. Cochinita Pibil - MC Rue (AJ Rue)
