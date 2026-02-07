#2606 Manor Records
An encore episode spotlighting Manor Records in Kansas City. Started in 2015 as a DIY music fest in a basement in Shawnee, KS, now a non-profit record label supporting independent artist development, founder and director Shaun Crowley joins us for the hour, with music from Fritz & Sons, Jass, Alber, Jamogi and more.
105 Live Playlist #2606
- Space Heater - Fritz & Sons
- Autumn in the City - Jass
- Edge of Hell - True Lions
- Havannah Blue - Alber
- Go Big or Go Home - Jamogi
- Pray the Snow Melts - Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark
- Cochinita Pibil - MC Rue (AJ Rue)