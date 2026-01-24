#2604: NPR Tiny Desk Contest, Badass Babes of Country, Folk Alliance From: Kansas Public Radio Email
NPR Music's Robin Hilton joins us to talk about the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest, we hear highlights from acts playing the Folk Alliance Conference in New Orleans, plus a ticket giveaway for the Badass Babes of Country Music in The Granada on Jan 31st.
105 Live Playlist #2604
- High On The Street - Elexa Dawson
- Headlights - Calvin Arsenia
- Dice - Natalie Prauser
- Bakunawa - Ruby Ibarra
- Scared Away - Flora From Kansas
- The Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- Nightscene with Coyote - Virga
- What Ever Happened - Lorna Kay
- Kansas - Everyday Lights