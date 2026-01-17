#2603: Godzillionaire
This week’s 105 Live features a live session and interview with Godzillionaire, doom stoner rock from Lawrence, KS as well as new other new releases and preview of Kansas City artists at the 2026 Folk Alliance Conference in New Orleans.
105 Live Playlist #2603
- Spotlight - Hello Biplane
- Evidence - Hudson Electric
- Baby's Coming Home - Natalie Prauser
- Drowning All Night [105 Live Session]- Godzillionaire
- The Solution is Laughable [105 Live Session] - Godzillionaire
- Curley’s Wife (OK The Scene is Set) [105 Live Session] - Godzillionaire
- 3rd Street Shuffle [105 Live Session] - Godzillionaire
- Wrecking Bay - David Luther
Godzillionaire: heavy stoner doom rock from Lawrence, KS. https://godzillionaire.bandcamp.com/ https://www.instagram.com/godzilliona...
Mark Hennessy - vocals
Mike Dye - bass
Cody Romaine - drums
Ben White - guitar, vocals
Cameras: Nick Carswell Audio: Jason Slote Video production: Easton Lane Directed by Nick Carswell