#2534: Moondog, My Happiness, more music
New music from Draper Family Band, Jass, Joel vs Joel, live tracks from Chuck Mead, Mellowphobia and Savanna Chestnut, plus more notable KS music from the archive from Boko Maru, The Fabulous Flippers, John Prine (!) and more.
105 Live Playlist #2534
- Ad Hominem - Joel vs Joel
- In My Dreams - Draper Family Band
- Autumn in the City - Jass
- Los Angeles [Live at The Bottleneck] - Mellowphobia
- Daddy Worked the Pole [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
- Pushing Up Daisies [Live at Northside Social] - Savanna Chestnut
- November - Gracie Caggiano
- I Don't Want to Cry - The Fabulous Flippers
- Bird's Lament - Moondog
- Somebody in the Backroom - Boko Maru
- My Happiness - John Prine
- Apostrophe - The Yards