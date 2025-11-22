© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live

#2534: Moondog, My Happiness, more music

Published November 22, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

New music from Draper Family Band, Jass, Joel vs Joel, live tracks from Chuck Mead, Mellowphobia and Savanna Chestnut, plus more notable KS music from the archive from Boko Maru, The Fabulous Flippers, John Prine (!) and more.

105 Live Playlist #2534

  1. Ad Hominem - Joel vs Joel
  2. In My Dreams - Draper Family Band
  3. Autumn in the City - Jass
  4. Los Angeles [Live at The Bottleneck] - Mellowphobia
  5. Daddy Worked the Pole [105 Live Session] - Chuck Mead
  6. Pushing Up Daisies [Live at Northside Social] - Savanna Chestnut
  7. November - Gracie Caggiano
  8. I Don't Want to Cry - The Fabulous Flippers
  9. Bird's Lament - Moondog
  10. Somebody in the Backroom - Boko Maru
  11. My Happiness - John Prine
  12. Apostrophe - The Yards
