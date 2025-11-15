#2533: The Kansas Music Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees
For this special edition of 105 Live, we are devoting the hour to the 2025 Class of Inductees to the Kansas Music Hall of Fame. We talk to president Allen Blasco about the history of the organization and the new inductees, as well as an interview with featured performer Kelley Hunt.
We are joined on the phone by Allen Blasco, President of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame (KSMHOF) to share information about the 20 year history of the organization, learn about the current inductees, and details of the live induction ceremony, Nov 21 and 22 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS.
105 Live #2533 Playlist
- Superstar - Carpenters
- featuring KSMHOF 2025 Inductee Earle Dumler on oboe
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
- featuring the Gibson Maestro fuzztone guitar pedal invented by Tom Oberheim
- When You Come Home (Live) - Mark Schultz
- Running Just to Catch Myself (Live) - Mark Schultz
- Lock The Windows - Chuck Cowan & The Chessman Trio
- Can't Help It - Will Matthews
- Do Whatever We Want (Live) - Gary Charlson
- Harlem Shuffle - The Fabulous Flippers
- plus MOKA radio promo for the Red Dogs!
- Somebody in the Backroom - Boko Maru
- Too Much History - Kelley Hunt
- Bright Lights - Kelley Hunt