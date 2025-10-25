© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
105 Live

#2530 Music from KS Counties H-W

Published October 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT
Everyday Lights from Salina, KS
Everyday Lights from Salina, KS

Continuing our alphabetical review of music from Kansas counties, Harvey through Wabaunsee, we'll hear music from Lauren Lovelle, Lonnie Fisher, Martin Farrell Jr., the Flint Hills Band, Everyday Lights, Rudy Love & The Encore, Sally Vee & more.

105 Live Playlist #2530

  1. Anxiously Attached - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  2. Zero One Zero - Lonnie Fisher
  3. Up - Amy Ward
  4. Western Changes - Martin Farrell Jr.
  5. Roots Grow - Elexa Dawson 
  6. Way Out Here - The Ghost Racket
  7. God of the Gaps [Live at Kansas Public Radio] - John Depew
  8. Seasons - Flint Hills Band
  9. Kansas - Everyday Lights
  10. Pressure - Rudy Love & The Encore
  11. Eyesore - Keo & Them
  12. Out Here - Sallie Vee
  13. Carousel - Pudding Jackson & the Meantone Coalition
