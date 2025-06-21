105 Live: Saturday June 21st
The summer music festivals continue! This week we highlight the Kaw River Roots and Free State Festivals, both in Lawrence, KS Jun 24th - 29th. Featuring music from Split Lip Rayfield, Kirsten Paludan, MoonShroom, Jenna & Martin and much more, plus info about Free State films and music with Director Marlo Angell, and even space for some brand new music releases!
2025 Free State Festival - June 24-29, Lawrence, KS
Tickets and info at freestatefestival.org
Kaw River Roots Festival - June 27-29 - Lawrence, KS
105 Live Playlist #2512
- Temporary Phase - Significant Brother
- Bordeaux Girl - Suzannah Johannes
- Born to Lose - Kirsten Paludan
- KPR Presents segment featuring Marlo Angell & host Kaye McIntyre
- Honestly - Split Lip Rayfield
- Outlaw - Split Lip Rayfield
- The Last Thing on My Mind - Jenna & Martin
- God of the Gaps - John Depew Trio
- Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- Feelin It - Aud Whitson
- Somewhere on a Mountain - MoonShroom