105 Live: Saturday June 21st

Published June 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

The summer music festivals continue! This week we highlight the Kaw River Roots and Free State Festivals, both in Lawrence, KS Jun 24th - 29th. Featuring music from Split Lip Rayfield, Kirsten Paludan, MoonShroom, Jenna & Martin and much more, plus info about Free State films and music with Director Marlo Angell, and even space for some brand new music releases!

2025 Free State Festival - June 24-29, Lawrence, KS
Tickets and info at freestatefestival.org

The Home Page

Kaw River Roots Festival - June 27-29 - Lawrence, KS

Home

105 Live Playlist #2512

  1. Temporary Phase - Significant Brother
  2. Bordeaux Girl - Suzannah Johannes
  3. Born to Lose - Kirsten Paludan
  4. KPR Presents segment featuring Marlo Angell & host Kaye McIntyre
  5. Honestly - Split Lip Rayfield
  6. Outlaw - Split Lip Rayfield
  7. The Last Thing on My Mind - Jenna & Martin
  8. God of the Gaps - John Depew Trio
  9. Ballad of the Boy on the Bike [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  10. Feelin It - Aud Whitson
  11. Somewhere on a Mountain - MoonShroom
Latest Episodes