105 Live: Saturday June 14th
Special music news updates from the KU Carillon and Split Lip Rayfield, plus music from Social Cinema, Rudy Love & The Encore, plus live tracks from The Band That Saved The World, Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs and Virga.
105 Live Playlist
- John The Baptist - Social Cinema
- Don't You Wanna Love Me - The Freedom Affair
- Burning Up - Rudy Love & The Encore
- In My Genes [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
- WTF (What The Funk You Doin Here) [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
- Beautiful Country Burn Again [105 Live Session] - Virga
- Finding It Hard - Mellowphobia
- Eyesore - Keo & Them
- God Only Knows - The Beach Boys