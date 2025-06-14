© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday June 14th

Published June 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Special music news updates from the KU Carillon and Split Lip Rayfield, plus music from Social Cinema, Rudy Love & The Encore, plus live tracks from The Band That Saved The World, Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs and Virga.

105 Live Playlist

  1. John The Baptist - Social Cinema
  2. Don't You Wanna Love Me - The Freedom Affair
  3. Burning Up - Rudy Love & The Encore
  4. In My Genes [Live at The Bottleneck] - Lauren Lovelle & The Midnight Spliffs
  5. WTF (What The Funk You Doin Here) [Live at The Bottleneck] - The Band That Saved The World
  6. Beautiful Country Burn Again [105 Live Session] - Virga
  7. Finding It Hard - Mellowphobia
  8. Eyesore - Keo & Them
  9. God Only Knows - The Beach Boys
