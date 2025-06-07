105 Live: Saturday June 7th, 2025
This week's 105 Live is showcasing another great music festival happening in our region, the 10th year of Boulevardia in Kansas City on June 14th. Chris Haghirian joins us to talk about the fest, with tracks from Tech N9ne, The Greeting Committee, honestav, The Creepy Jingles and more.
Boulevardia 2025 - 10 years of celebrating Kansas City with the biggest urban street festival June 14, 2025 at Crown Center.
Learn more at Boulevardia.com
105 Live Playlist
- Tech N9ne - This I Know (featuring Kevin Church Johnson) (radio edit)
- The Greeting Committee - Can I Leave Me Too
- honestav - Hurts To Fall In Love (radio edit)
- Hembree - Holy Water
- Jamogi - Go Big Or Go Home
- Little Miss Dynamite - Not Goodbye
- The Creepy Jingles - Love Like You
- TheBabeGabe - Futuristic Loves