105 Live: Saturday February 8th, 2025
This week on 105 Live, while we warm up for our live recording showcase at The Bottleneck, our live session is with Ultimate Fakebook. Recorded during their 25 year anniversary show also at The Bottleneck, we share live tracks and interview with the power-punk-emo-pop trio from Manhattan, KS.
105 Live Playlist:
- On St Nicholas - Chris Hudson & The Cruelest Months
- Spring Cleaning - Benjamin Cartel
- June Grass - Virga
- She Don’t Even Know My Name [Live at the Bottleneck] - Ultimate Fakebook
- Soaked in Cinnamon [Live at the Bottleneck] - Ultimate Fakebook
- Brokyn Needle [Live at the Bottleneck] - Ultimate Fakebook
- Pink Pony Club (Chappell Roan) [Live at the Bottleneck] - Ultimate Fakebook
- According 2 Legend - Anthemous T Rocknrolla
- New Sun - Kat King