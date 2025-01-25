© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday January 25th, 2025

Published January 25, 2025 at 5:00 PM CST

For our live sessions, it's the final LG Desk Concert Series performance with Grammy award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. Plus new releases from Lawrence, KS artists and new submissions from Crawford and Reno county!

105 Live Playlist

  1. Crazy World - Maria The Mexican
  2. Prospect and Kane - MellowPhobia
  3. Bright-Eyed - Kat King
  4. The Ghost is Me - Flora From Kansas
  5. Sadie - Max Cooper III
  6. LG Desk Concert - Melissa Etheridge
  7. Drowning All Night - Godzillionaire
  8. Trouble in Mind - Lem Sheppard
  9. Piñons - John Depew
  10. Bridges - The Yards
