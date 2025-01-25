105 Live: Saturday January 25th, 2025
For our live sessions, it's the final LG Desk Concert Series performance with Grammy award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. Plus new releases from Lawrence, KS artists and new submissions from Crawford and Reno county!
105 Live Playlist
- Crazy World - Maria The Mexican
- Prospect and Kane - MellowPhobia
- Bright-Eyed - Kat King
- The Ghost is Me - Flora From Kansas
- Sadie - Max Cooper III
- LG Desk Concert - Melissa Etheridge
- Drowning All Night - Godzillionaire
- Trouble in Mind - Lem Sheppard
- Piñons - John Depew
- Bridges - The Yards