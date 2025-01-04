© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday January 4th, 2025

Published January 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM CST

Starting the first 105 Live of 2025 with some ambient electronica and psychedelic as well as some recent releases and submissions. Our live session is from the LG Desk Concert series with Lawrence artivist (artist + activist) Bad Alaskan. Happy New Year!

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Wolves - Carried By Bees
  2. Alice - Izzy Hedges & The Lemon Wedges
  3. Carousel - Pudding Jackson & the Meantone Coalition
  4. Dirty Water - Pretend Friend
  5. LG Desk Concert - Bad Alaskan
  6. Prodigal Abyss - Micah Reynolds
  7. I Wanna Be Down - Black Light Animals
  8. Steamy Nights - E. Pruitt
105 Live studio sessions:

