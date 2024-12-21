© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday Sept 21st, 2024

Published December 21, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST

This week’s 105 Live features new releases and special holiday singles from KS artists, with a live session from Lawrence’s Kelley Hunt at her LG Desk Concert.

105 Live Playlist:

  1. Miss You - Heidi Gluck
  2. Begin Again - The Whips
  3. Strawberry Nasty Nasty - Pimp Magic Guts
  4. Winter Solstice - Hymn for Dark Times - Anne Zimmerman w/ Salina Symphony
  5. LG Desk Concert - Kelley Hunt
  6. All My Dreams of Christmas - David Luther
  7. 206 - Fawnsphere
  8. Hot Dice - The Roseline
  9. Bass-A-Go-GoKaw Tikis
