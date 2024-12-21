105 Live: Saturday Sept 21st, 2024
This week’s 105 Live features new releases and special holiday singles from KS artists, with a live session from Lawrence’s Kelley Hunt at her LG Desk Concert.
105 Live Playlist:
- Miss You - Heidi Gluck
- Begin Again - The Whips
- Strawberry Nasty Nasty - Pimp Magic Guts
- Winter Solstice - Hymn for Dark Times - Anne Zimmerman w/ Salina Symphony
- LG Desk Concert - Kelley Hunt
- All My Dreams of Christmas - David Luther
- 206 - Fawnsphere
- Hot Dice - The Roseline
- Bass-A-Go-GoKaw Tikis