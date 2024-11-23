© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday November 23rd, 2024

Published November 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST

On 105 Live this week: looking back at some live tracks recorded from the stage of The Bottleneck this fall with Draper Family Band, Eddie Moore's Electric Group, Christena Graves Band and Swallowtails, plus looking forward to future live sets with a teaser from Ultimate Fakebook's 25th Anniversary show. Plus, tracks from upcoming live shows with Tree Frog, Lucas Parker, Billy Ebeling, Nate Hofer, Kat King and Son Venezuela!

Highlighted live shows Nov/Dec 2024!
Nov 23rd: An Evening with Tree Frog at The Granada
Nov 27th: Thanksgrooving: Lucas Parker with Jessica Paige at The Bottleneck
Dec 1st: Pedal Steel Guitar Festival at The Granada
Dec 6th: Me Like Bees, Kat King at The Record Bar
Dec 14th: Son Venezuela at Lucia
Dec 28th: The Roseline, LYXE, Liney Blu at Replay Lounge

105 Live Playlist:

  1. On My Way - Tree Frog
  2. 0 to 60 - Lucas Parker
  3. Tonganoxie - Billy Ebeling
  4. Mike11-Pittsville - Nate Hofer
  5. Aim All Around - Draper Family Band [Live at The Bottleneck]
  6. Searching - Eddie Moore's Electric Group [Live at The Bottleneck]
  7. Give Me A Minute - Christena Graves [Live at The Bottleneck]
  8. Untitled - The Swallowtails [Live at The Bottleneck]
  9. Tell Me What You Want - Ultimate Fakebook [Live at The Bottleneck]
  10. Living Room - Kat King
  11. Todos Vuelven - Son Venezuela
