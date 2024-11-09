105 Live: Saturday November 9nd, 2024

105 Live Playlist



Not Myself - Benjamin Cartel (feat. Kendall Jane Meade) Sunshine Lover - The Musical Long Way Around - Means Motive Balance of Beauty - The Roseline [Live from Kansas Public Radio] Ghost Writer - The Roseline [Live from Kansas Public Radio] Keystone of the Heart - The Roseline [Live from Kansas Public Radio] Purple Balloon - The Roseline [Live from Kansas Public Radio] Waves - Social & Environmental Issues in Indian Country - Bad Alaskan Two Trees - Perry Hadduck Move Along - Jessica Paige

105 Live In-Studio Session: The Roseline

The Roseline (pronounced rose like the flower, line like a straight line) is a band from Lawrence, Kansas USA. Eight albums into their career, they have crafted a songbook that is at once familiar and singular. Founder and principal songwriter, Colin Halliburton, began the project as an acoustic folk trio, and it has since evolved into the five-piece heartland rock band of its current form. Kind foreign press and high charting on the Euro Americana Chart ('Lust for Luster', 'Blood', 'GOOD/GRIEF', and 'Constancy' all charted in the top ten), led to a deal in the Benelux with Dutch label, King Forward Records. The band also released one album, 'Vast as Sky’ (2012), with the Bay Area label Ninth Street Opus. With those exceptions aside, the project has largely existed as a truly DIY independent venture. Director/Editor: Nick Carswell Cameras: Chuck Smith Audio Production: Jason Slote