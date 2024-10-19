105 Live: Saturday October 19th, 2024
Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, this week's show features live tracks by Christena Graves Band, recorded live in the Bottleneck during the MixMaster2024 Music Conference. This week's show also dips our toes into a variety of different genres with music from The Yards, Draper Family Band, Lorna Kay, Ann Zimmerman, Weda Skirts, Alien Hellbop and Son Venezuela.
Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.
October 19th Playlist:
- Sweet Potato Soup - The Yards
- Aim All Around - Draper Family Band
- What Ever Happened - Lorna Kay
- Go Away and Die - Ann Zimmerman
- All Gonna Die - Weda Skirts
- Swingin' On A Star - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
- Straight Line - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
- One Good Thing - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
- After The Quake - Alien Hellbop
- Todos Vuelven - Son Venezuela