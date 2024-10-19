105 Live: Saturday October 19th, 2024

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in KPR’s Live Performance Studio, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program. Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.

Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.

October 19th Playlist:

