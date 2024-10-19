© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

105 Live: Saturday October 19th, 2024

Published October 19, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, this week's show features live tracks by Christena Graves Band, recorded live in the Bottleneck during the MixMaster2024 Music Conference. This week's show also dips our toes into a variety of different genres with music from The Yards, Draper Family Band, Lorna Kay, Ann Zimmerman, Weda Skirts, Alien Hellbop and Son Venezuela.

Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.

Submit your material to be played on 105 Live.

October 19th Playlist:

  1. Sweet Potato Soup - The Yards
  2. Aim All Around - Draper Family Band
  3. What Ever Happened - Lorna Kay
  4. Go Away and Die - Ann Zimmerman
  5. All Gonna Die - Weda Skirts
  6. Swingin' On A Star - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
  7. Straight Line - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
  8. One Good Thing - Christena Graves [Recorded live at the Bottleneck]
  9. After The Quake - Alien Hellbop
  10. Todos Vuelven - Son Venezuela
