Laura Lorson

Nabil Ayers has worn a lot of hats, professionally...musician, business owner, record industry executive. Now he's written a memoir about music, identity, and most of all, family.
Dr. Allison Kirkpatrick is among the researchers with access to data from the James Webb Space Telescope, and what she's learning could change our understanding of the universe.
2021 was kind of a strange, disconnected year for a lot of us. I came in to the radio station every day as a designated "essential" employee, so didn't…
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free informational webinar on the challenges facing patients, caregivers, and family members of those with Alzheimer's Disease, with a special focus on Kansas and the resources available in this region.
A new project wants to provide a place for listening to recorded music in a group setting.
Kansas House Representative Boog Highberger is known for almost always having something to say...and now, he's saying it in a new book that compiles some of his essays, speeches and letters.
The National World War I Museum in Kansas City presents a full day's worth of events and activities for Veterans Day, including a parachute jump featuring veterans from many of America's wars and conflicts.
Dr. Richard Godbeer is the new director of the Hall Center for the Humanities at the University of Kansas. He's bringing a fresh perspective to the job, and hoping to engage both scholars and the public at large in discussions about the humanities and their place in the public sphere.
The National World War I Museum and Memorial is hosting a variety of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice of November 11, 1918.