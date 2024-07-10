© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Salina 4th Grader Draws Inspiration at U.S. Adaptive Golf Championship in Newton

Kansas Public Radio | By Greg Echlin
Published July 10, 2024 at 9:46 AM CDT
Golfer Sophia Howard (left) takes 4th grade student Ashton Hooper under her wing at the U.S. Adaptive Open in Newton, Kansas.
NEWTON, Kan. (KNS) - The final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship for the world’s best disabled golfers takes place Wednesday in Newton. As Greg Echlin reports, the event has not only raised awareness of disabled golfers, it's been inspirational for a young girl from Salina.

The 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open Golf Tournament runs through Wednesday in Newton, Kansas. This is the third year for the growing competition.

Greg Echlin
