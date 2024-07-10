Salina 4th Grader Draws Inspiration at U.S. Adaptive Golf Championship in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KNS) - The final round of the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship for the world’s best disabled golfers takes place Wednesday in Newton. As Greg Echlin reports, the event has not only raised awareness of disabled golfers, it's been inspirational for a young girl from Salina.

Greg Echlin / Kansas Public Radio Newton, Kansas, site of the 3rd annual U.S. Adaptive Golf Open in July, 2024.

The 2024 U.S. Adaptive Open Golf Tournament runs through Wednesday in Newton, Kansas. This is the third year for the growing competition.