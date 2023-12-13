Pianist Matthew Liu in the KPR Live Performance Studio

On November 29, Morning Classical host Cordelia Brown welcomed young pianist Matthew Liu to the KPR Live Performance Studio.

Liu is a student musician at the University of Kansas, studying under professor Jack Winerock. He has recently won various competitions and has also been invited to play concerts from Alabama to Colorado, as well as in Kansas City and Lawrence this December. Professor Winerock writes that he is eager to see where Liu takes his talents next.

Check out the videos below for a closer look at Matthew Liu's performance.

Additional content from the KPR Live Performance Studio is available on our YouTube channel.