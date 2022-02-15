Jack Winerock, piano - in the Live Performance Studio February 9, 2022

Jack Winerock's celebration of Chopin includes three Chopin Etudes from Op. 25, Chopin's wistful and sweeping Barcarolle, and his masterpiece Piano Sonata No. 2 with its famous Funeral March movement.

With Chopin's birthday March 1 (1810), Jack Winerock is giving two concerts locally: Sunday, February 20, in Swarthout Recital Hall in Murphy Hall on the KU campus, and also February 28, Monday at noon in the Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College. Both concerts are free.