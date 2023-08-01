A Double Dose of Cello with 2CellosKC in KPR's Live Studio

A pair of cellists - Susie Yang and Meredith McCook - arrived at the KPR Live Performance Studio on Thursday morning, July 20, and treated listeners to a collection of pieces from Bach, Kummer and The Temptations. Their duo, 2CellosKC, recently performed as a part of the Charlotte House recital series in Kansas City.

Susie Yang made her solo debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the age of 11. The performance was broadcast on PBS in Chicago and also the classical radio station, 98.7 FM. She has also appeared as a soloist with many orchestras in the greater Chicago area. She joined the Kansas City Symphony as Associate Principal Cello in 2010. Susie has performed as a soloist, orchestral, and chamber musician at many music festivals, including Sarasota, Schleswig-Holstein, Music Academy of the West, Spoleto Italy and USA, Taos, and Yellow Barn. Originally from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, Susie holds degrees and numerous scholarship awards from The Juilliard School and New England Conservatory of Music, and her teachers include Andre Emelianoff and Laurence Lesser. She has a small private studio of cello students that she loves to teach and enjoys performing chamber music around the community.

Chuck Smith / Kansas Public Radio 2CellosKC warms up before their on-air performance.

Meredith McCook was born in Tyler, Texas, and joined the cello section of the Kansas City Symphony in 2015. Before playing in Kansas City, she played with the New World Symphony in Miami under the direction of Michael Tilson Thomas for four years. She completed her Master’s degree at Manhattan School of Music in New York, where she studied with Alan Stepansky, and she received her Bachelor of Music from the University of North Texas studying with Eugene Osadchy. Meredith has performed at numerous festivals including Spoleto, Artosphere, Thy (Denmark), Tanglewood Music Center, Music Academy of the West, Canada’s Young Artists’ Programme, Kennedy Center, Domaine Forget, and Summit. When not playing with the Kansas City Symphony, Meredith also enjoys teaching, playing chamber music and playing in her cello duo.

Biographies courtesy of the artists.

Check out their KPR Live Performance Studio session in the videos below.

