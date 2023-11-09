© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

When Experts Attack!

When Experts Attack #49 - AI Belongs in the Classroom

Published November 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST
Artificial Intelligence

While many reasonable people fear possible disruptions from artificial intelligence like ChatGPT and its brethren, others look to seize its potential. Jamie Basham argues banning the technology from schools is not the answer — especially so for students living with disabilities.

