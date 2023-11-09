91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack #49 - AI Belongs in the Classroom
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST
While many reasonable people fear possible disruptions from artificial intelligence like ChatGPT and its brethren, others look to seize its potential. Jamie Basham argues banning the technology from schools is not the answer — especially so for students living with disabilities.