91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
When Experts Attack! #65: Some therapists need musicianship
Published August 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
Maybe the least-known specialty in any music school is music therapy — the clinical and evidence-based use of music to improve health and wellbeing. In this episode, associate professors of music CharCarol Fisher and William Matney outline the latest research into defining a successful therapist’s musicianship.