When Experts Attack! #65: Some therapists need musicianship

Published August 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
When Experts Attack
Rick Hellman

Maybe the least-known specialty in any music school is music therapy — the clinical and evidence-based use of music to improve health and wellbeing. In this episode, associate professors of music CharCarol Fisher and William Matney outline the latest research into defining a successful therapist’s musicianship.

When Experts Attack!
Latest Episodes