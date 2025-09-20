91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1007 (rebroadcast) - September 20, 2025
Published September 20, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour features the persuasive percussion of Terry Snyder and the All-Stars, the Sergio Mendes Trio, the exotic sounds of Martin Denny and Stolen Idols, plus Mel Torme and the Mel-Tones!