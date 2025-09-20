© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1007 (rebroadcast) - September 20, 2025

Published September 20, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour features the persuasive percussion of Terry Snyder and the All-Stars, the Sergio Mendes Trio, the exotic sounds of Martin Denny and Stolen Idols, plus Mel Torme and the Mel-Tones!

