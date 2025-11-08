The Retro Cocktail Hour #1093 - November 8, 2025

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Some new exotic sounds by Tiki Paradise, Mr. Moai and the Tiki Heads and Creepxotica are on tap in this week's Retro Cocktail Hour. Also - the 8-Bit Big Band plays video game music and the Tokyo Panorama Mambo Boys serve up music from Mission: Impossible.