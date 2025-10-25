91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1091 - October 25, 2025 (Halloween Spooktacular)
Published October 25, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Halloween arrives early at the Underground Martini Bunker, with some ghoulishly groovy tunes by the Tiki Tones, the Moon-Rays, Frankie Stein and his Ghouls, Hans Conried, Sharkey Todd and the Monsters and Lon Chaney, Jr.!