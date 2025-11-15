91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1009 (rebroadcast) - November 15, 2025
Published November 15, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
The twist goes Latin in this week's Retro Cocktail Hour! Also, we'll hear music by Henry Mancini from Touch of Evil; Robert Drasnin's classic 1959 album Voodoo; and tunes by Jack "Mr. Bongo" Costanzo, Les Baxter and Werner Drexler's Go-Go Sound.