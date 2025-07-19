The Retro Cocktail Hour #1079 - June 19, 2025

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
On the Retro Cocktail Hour this week, we'll hear Esquivel and his Orchestra from his first American album; Les Baxter visits the bazaar in Cairo; and Jack Burger is the END on bongos. Also, new tunes by guitarist Dave Stryker, vibraphonist Mattias Uneback and the Waitiki 7.