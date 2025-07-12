91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #1004 (rebroadcast) - July 12, 2025
Published July 12, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
The Retro Cocktail Hour dives into some exotic sounds by the New Les Baxter Orchestra, Chaino, 101 Strings, Michel Legrand and more. Plus - swingin' Italian movie sounds by the Morricone Youth Orchestra!