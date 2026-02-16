© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Research Matters
Research Matters

At the University of Kansas Medical Center, graduate researcher Matt Konda is working to find an answer as to why many breast cancers stop responding to treatment.

Published February 16, 2026 at 7:04 AM CST
KU Graduate Researcher Matt Konda
Matt Konda
KU Graduate Researcher Matt Konda

At the University of Kansas Medical Center, graduate Researcher Matt Konda is working to find an answer as to why many breast cancers stop responding to treatment. Most breast tumors, about 70 percent, depend on estrogen to grow. Drugs like tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors are designed to block that fuel source. But roughly a third of patients eventually see their cancer outsmart those therapies.

New research from KU shows that when tumors become resistant, another hormone pathway can take over. The androgen receptor can step in and keep the cancer growing even after estrogen is blocked. He is working on a new therapy that blocks the androgen receptor as well.

In Kansas about 2,400 women in the state are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. By uncovering how resistance develops, and how to stop it, KU researchers hope to bring new clinical trials and better options for those that need them most.

Research Matters
Latest Episodes