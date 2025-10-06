© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Early life stress can lead to long-term mental, physical, and cognitive health issues

Published October 6, 2025 at 8:29 AM CDT
KU graduate researcher and Madison and Lila Self Graduate Fellow, Anna Ferkul
KU graduate researcher and Madison and Lila Self Graduate Fellow, Anna Ferkul

Early life stress can lead to long-term mental, physical, and cognitive health issues including anxiety, depression, obesity, and decreased life expectancy. KU graduate researchers are looking to exercise as an intervention tool for positive outcomes. These outcomes are often cumulative. The more types of stress a child experiences, the greater the risk for long-term health problems. At the University of Kansas, graduate researcher Anna Ferkul is looking at exercise as a way to intervene and create a more positive outcome.

